CBI to probe assault on Tihar prisoners

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that it will probe the alleged assault on several prisoners lodged in the Tihar Jail here.

The CBI’s standing counsel, Rajdeepa Behura, told a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar that the agency has sought time to submit an action taken report.

The court granted them more time to file a detailed report and listed the matter for further hearing on August 24.

The court direction came while hearing a plea filed by advocate Chinmay Kanojia alleging that his client and terror suspect Syed Shahid Yusuf, the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, was among those were injured during a scuffle with security persons.

Eighteen inmates lodged in the prison’s high-risk cells were beaten up on November 21, 2017, when they objected to the seizure of their pillow covers, a preliminary investigation directed by the Delhi High Court had established.

Three prisoners suffered fractures inflicted by the security men, among them personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police and Quick Reaction Team.

The court directed the jail authorities to ensure the safety and security of those who have been beaten up.

–IANS

akk/ksk/vm