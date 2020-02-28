CBSE allows face masks, sanitizers inside exam centres

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) In wake of the Coronavirus outbreak and the fear among parentse, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced it decided to permit face masks and sanitisers in examination centres.

In a statement issued by CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi, the board claimed that decision for permitting masks and sanitisers was taken after both students and parents made inquiries related to it.

“CBSE is receiving several inquiries from students and parents in view of the ongoing issue related to coronavirus, with regards to permitting face masks and sanitizers at Examination Centres.

“In view of the inquiries received it is clarified that face masks and sanitizers may be carried by students, if they so desire, in the examination centres,” the statement added.

The decision comes after 5 schools in Delhi NCR decided to close down for multiple days as a precautionary measure to prevent spreading of Covid-19 virus.

In India, at least 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India till Wednesday.

Globally, a total of 90,893 cases of COVID-19 infections and 3,110 deaths, mostly in China, have been reported.

