New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results of the Class 10 examinations, an official said.

The Secretary of School Education and Literacy with the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, Anil Swarup had on Monday announced that the results would be out by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

However, the results were announced a little after 1 p.m. on the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

