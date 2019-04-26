CBSE results: Sons of Kejriwal, Irani score over 90%

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday became proud parents as their sons scored over 90 percentile in the CBSE Class 12 results.

Sharing the happiness on Twitter, Irani said: “Proud of my son Zohr. Not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship, he also scored well in Class 12 boards. Today I’m just a gloating mom.”

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, also took to Twitter and said: “With God’s grace and well-wishers’ blessings, son has secured 96.4 percentile in the CBSE Class 12.”

The results for Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were declared earlier in the day with the overall pass percentage being 83.4 per cent.

Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora were declared joint toppers with each scoring 499 out of 500.

–IANS

