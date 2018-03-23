CCEA approves proposal to merge primary, secondary education schemes

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a proposal to formulate an integrated scheme on school education by subsuming Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and teacher education, which will run from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020.

The proposal was made by Department of School Education.

“An estimated allocation of Rs 75,000 crore over the period has been approved which is a 20 per cent increase over the current allocations,” said an official statement.

“The vision of the scheme is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education from nursery to senior secondary stage in accordance with the sustainable development goal for education. The main emphasis of the sntegrated scheme is on improving quality of school education by focussing on the two T’s – Teacher and Technology,” it added.

