CCI covers Imran’s portrait following Pulwama attack

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) The Cricket Club of India (CCI) has covered a portrait of former cricketer and current Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at its premises following the terrorist attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

The portrait is displayed in the restaurant of the CCI, sources said.

The CCI’s gesture follows mass outrage and anger across the country after one of the worst ever terrorist attacks on Indian security forces led to the martyrdom of 49 CRPF troopers. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

CCI President Premal Udani, however, refused to say whether the portrait will be pulled down.

The iconic CCI is affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is home to the Brabourne Stadium.

–IANS

ajb/arm