CCS approves contributory health scheme for Assam Rifles pensioners

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved grant of Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) membership to Assam Rifles pensioners and their dependents residing in India and Nepal subject to certain specific conditions, official sources said here on Tuesday.

They said the total beneficiaries including dependents would br more than three lakh.

According to Home Ministry records, there are over 92,000 Assam Rifles pensioners, including about 27,000 living in Nepal.

–IANS

ps-mak/prs