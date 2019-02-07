CCS to meet on Friday morning, to discuss security situation in J&K

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Security will meet on Friday morning to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed at least 43 troopers and left the security establishment stunned.

The meeting is likely to take place at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, the sources said.

In the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 43 troopers.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the horror and released a video clip of the suicide bomber, a ‘commander’ identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, which it claimed was shot before the young man carried out the strike in Lethpora, about 30 km from Srinagar.

The CCS is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence Minister, Home Minister, External Affairs Minister and Finance Minister are its members.

–IANS

bns/prs