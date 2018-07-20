CCTV cameras in police stations by mid-October

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Delhi Police on Wednesday informed the High Court that it will install CCTV cameras in all its police stations in the national capital by mid-October.

A division bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar asked Delhi Police and the Public Works Department (PWD) to file a joint status report explaining the details of vulnerable spots where cameras are required and listed the matter for October 4.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation initiated by it in 2012 after the fateful incident of the December 16, 2012 gang rape case along with a plea of social activist Ajay Gautam seeking installation of CCTV cameras at police stations to ensure transparency.

–IANS

