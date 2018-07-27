CCTV installation rules only at draft stage: LG’s office

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The Delhi Lt. Governor’s office on Sunday said the rules related to CCTV installation are only at a draft stage and it prescribed a reporting mechanism for camera installation, not a licensing mechanism.

In a statement released on Sunday, the office said some misconception is being spread about the rules for regulation of installation of CCTVs, and the rules, only at a draft stage, have been put out for public suggestions/objections and feedback by the Committee formed under the Principal Secretary, Home.

“The fact that more than two lakh cameras have already been installed in the city without coordination, highlights the need for a proper framework and information mechanism so that all CCTVs in public places installed in Delhi work optimally with a common objective of law enforcement, women safety, prevention and investigation of crimes and balance the same with the need to protect privacy while ensuring clear responsibility and accountability for all CCTVs installed including for images and data stored,” it said.

“There have been reported instances of misuse of CCTVs for intrusion on and compromises with privacy of individuals. The use of the surveillance camera system should not be permitted to become a tool to violate privacy of individuals which has been held to be a fundamental right by the Supreme Court,” it added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on SundayAhad called RWAs and Market associations from across the city to interact with them over the installation of CCTV Cameras in the national capital.

During the public gathering, Kejriwal tore the report of a committee, formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, which suggested that the Delhi Police will be the custodian of all CCTV cameras in public spaces in the capital, including ones to be installed under AAP government’s CCTV project.

He also said he will sign on the CCTV file on Monday in which he will ensure that the cameras are installed at a location approved by the public without any licence required.

