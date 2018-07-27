CCTV to make money, alcohol distribution difficult in LS polls: Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the Central government of directing Lt. Governor to halt a CCTV project as camera installations will make money and alcohol distribution difficult during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“If there are CCTVs in Delhi, BJP and Congress will find it difficult to distribute money and alcohol during the elections. Yesterday, a BJP leader said the LG has been asked to ensure the cameras are not installed before the Lok Sabha,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said: The BJP and the Congress should explain why they are against the camera installation.

The installation of about 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras across the city was one of the Aam Aadmi Party’s poll-promise.

Kejriwal on Monday permitted Public Works Department (PWD) officials for the CCTV project after rejecting a report of a Committee formed by Baijal.

The draft rules of the committee suggested that the Delhi Police would be the custodian of all CCTVs in public spaces in the capital, including the ones to be installed under the AAP government’s CCTV project.

