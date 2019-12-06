Ceasefire violation by Pak in Poonch

Srinagar, Dec 12 (IANS) Pakistani army resorted to ceasefire violation on Thursday in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors along the LoC in district Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an Army statement: “Around 11.30 a.m. Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in District Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir).”

“Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the statement said.

This comes a day after Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars and artillery along the LoC in the same sectors on Wednesday.

Pakistan also resorted to shelling on the defence positions and civilian areas along the LoC in Uri in Kashmir on Wednesday, forcing some people to flee from their houses and move to safer places.

