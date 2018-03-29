Celebrate Easter with self made delights

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Celebrate Easter at home with your loved ones, whip up some delightful dishes by using the recipes given by experts.

Olivier Vincenot, Corporate Chef at Foodhall and Sahil Wadhwa, Director, Wadhwa Bakers, have given few recipes:

* Hot Cross Bun

Recipe for 30 buns of 75 gms each

Ingredients

For the dough

1 Kg flour (maida)

600 ml full-fat milk

100 gms butter

15 gms gluten

10 gms bread improver

2 teaspoon salt

150 gm sugar

150 gm raisins

15 gms dry yeast

100 gms mixed orange peel

2 tablespoon of cinnamon powder

2 eggs (beaten)

1 zest orange

For the Cross

50 gms flour

For the glaze

6 tablespoon apricot jam (or any jam available)

Method

Boil milk in a saucepan and add butter and set aside to cool. In a mixing bowl, add all the dry ingredients (flour, sugar, yeast, gluten, and bread improver). Start knitting the dough by adding milk butter mix and beaten eggs. Knit the dough until thoroughly mix and gutten is formed.

Once the dough is properly knitted add raisins, oranges and mixed peels and cinnamon powder. Once the dough is all mixed, oil the bowl and keep the dough for proofing. Once the dough is of double sized divide into 75 gms ball and set proofing again.

Add water to the flour and the flour-dusted table knit the dough and cut strips and place over the bun to create a cross. Bake at 200 degree celsius for 25 minutes.

Method for the glaze

Gently heat apricot jam to melt while the jam is still warm brush over the top of the hot buns and leave it to cool.

-*-

* Easter Fruit Cake

Ingredients

300 gms flour

7.5 gms baking powder

215 gms castor sugar

200 gms butter

5 gms vanilla essence

15 gms apricot jam

1.5 gms cinnamon

1 gms nutmeg powder

2 pieces clove

2 pieces cardamom

150 gms tutti fruity

150 gms peels

150 gms figs

100 gms cranberry

Method

In a mixing bowl, add all the dry ingredients and mix well (flour, baking powder, sugar, cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder, ground cardamom, ground cloves). In a planetary mixture, whisk butter and sugar until creamy.

Once the butter and sugar are mixed add eggs one by one and mix. Once the eggs are incorporated with butter and sugar add dry ingredients and mix well to form the cake batter. Now add vanilla essence, raisins, white cranberry, orange peel, tutty fruity and figs to the batter.

Once all the ingredients are mixed properly then set aside. Grease the mold and pour the batter and bake at 200 celsius for 45 minutes. It’s the season to rejoice and indulge in the celebration of life, death, rebirth and survival by spreading the happiness through well-loved Easter foods.

-*-

* Capirotada

Serves 6 to 8 people

Dish size: Length 30 cm, width 20cm

Ingredients

Sweet pudding mix:

Milk tonned 1000 gm 500

Castor sugar 1000 gm 70

Cinnamon powder 1000 gm 1

Eggs whole 1000 gm 150

Method:

Mix all the ingredient together in a hand bowl using a whisk. Set aside for 20 minutes at room temperature

Brioche bread gm 250

Raisins gm 50

Sweet pudding mix gm 700

Almond flakes gm 50

Black currants gm 30

Method:

Slice and place the brioche bread around the baking dish/container slightly overlapping each other. Add little raisin, almonds and currants and arrange bread slices on top. Add rest of the dry fruits inside and add slices if required. Pour sweet pudding mix slowly over the top and fill so that the bread slices

soak in the liquid.

Bake at 180C degree in deck oven over a bain-marie for 30 minutes or until the custard has set and golden brown from top.

-*-

Easter Chocolate Eggs

Ingredients

Dark morde compound 1000 gm 280

White morde compound 1000 gm 300

Milk morde compound 1000 gm 100

Dark Red colour 1000 gm 2

Pea Green colour 1000 gm 2

Silver dust 1000 gm 0.01

Golden dust 1000 gm 0.01

Tiffany deluxe toffee 1000 gm 50

(8 assorted toffies)

Method:

Melt the dark compound and line the molds. Weight of 2 shells – 2mm thick and approximately 65-67 gm each. Melt 200gm white chocolate and add the colours (make 2 different sheets with 100gm white chocolate and 2 gm red colour and 100gm white chocolate and 2gm green colour). Thickness of all different chocolate sheets would be 1.5mm max and not more than this. Melt all the 3 chocolates and make sheets of 1.5mm thickness.

Cut all the 5 chocolate (red, green, dark, white and milk) sheets with a round mould of 2.5cm diameter and keep the discs aside. Brush gold dust and silver dust on dark chocolate discs.

To make the dark chocolate dome base –

Melt chocolate and line the silicon dome mold- weight 35gm Silicone dome mould dimension – 7.5cm diameter and 5cm height. Fill assorted toffies inside one shell and seal with the other chocolate shell by heating the edges on a hot tray and then joining both the shells to make a complete egg, wipe excess chocolate from sides so that the joining line is not visible.

For the next step to cut a hole in the chocolate dome base, heat the round cutter over a hot tray and as per the pic below make a hole in the chocolate dome with the same 2.5cm ring cutter used to cut the different coloured chocolate discs above and attach the chocolate egg made above on top of the dome in the same way by which the egg was joined.

Stick the different coloured chocolate discs on top of the chocolate egg.

