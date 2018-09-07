Celebrations mark installation of Guru Granth Sahib

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (IANS) The entire Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, where the holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, is located, was bedecked with flowers on Monday to mark the installation of the Sikh holy book, Guru Granth Sahib, there in 1604.

A religious procession was taken out from Gurdwara Ramsar to the Golden Temple complex, around 250 km from here.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials said that over 100 quintals of flowers were used to decorate the shrine complex.

Flowers were even brought from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia for the decoration.

Celebrations marked the occasion at the Golden Temple complex and gurdwaras across Punjab.

A state-level function was held in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district, around 200 km from here, where Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh participated along with Sikh religious leaders.

The Punjab government had declared a gazetted public holiday on Monday to mark the occasion.

