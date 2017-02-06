Celebrities react on twitter to Patriots’ Super Bowl comeback

London, Feb 7 (IANS) Celebrities and normals took to twitter to express surprise and joy after American football team New England Patriots came back from behind to beat Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl on Monday.

The Patriots’ thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI generated lively conversation on social media among celebrities, athletes, politicians and analysts of both the professional and armchair variety, The Guardian reported.

US President Donald Trump was among the first to congratulate the Patriots.

“What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!” he wrote on Twitter.

Celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Ellen DeGeneres and Chris Evans also tweeted their messages congratulating the team.

Twitter reported that 27.6 million tweets were sent related to the Super Bowl, with much of the action centred in Atlanta and New England.

The most tweeted moment was James White’s game-winning touchdown in overtime, which completed New England’s fightback from 25 points down.

–IANS

sku/