Celebs react after Hyd’bad rape accused killed in encounter

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The country, on Friday morning, woke up to a “bolt from the blue” announcement in the brutal gang rape and murder case of Hyderabad’s young veterinarian, where all the four accused have been shot dead in an ‘encounter’ by the Telangana Police.

The accused were killed when they allegedly tried to escape from the crime scene where the police had brought them to re-enact the incident.

Reacting to the unexpected, yet “satisfying” act, celebrities took to social media to express their “happiness”.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted: “Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations!”

Taking to the Micro-blogging site, actor Anupam Kher wrote “Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of in an ‘ENCOUNTER’. All those who demanded harsh punishment in the case, now say with me #Jai Ho!”

Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote “Perversion of the justice system cannot be the answer to dealing with perverts in society. Fixing the justice system is.”

‘Jannat’ actress Sonal Chauhan tweeted “I know this will spark many debates but can I just say a big thank you and salute the @TelanganaPolice, You guys are the real heroes. We are so proud of you. Justice has been served.”

Actress Rakul Preet Singh posted “How far can you run away after committing a crime like Rape .. #Encounter, thankyou #Telangana police.”

–IANS

