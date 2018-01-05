Celebs wish ‘dearest’ Bipasha Basu on birthday

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) B-Town celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Singh Grover, who is also her husband, wished the “dearest” and “best girl” Bipasha Basu on her 39th birthday on Sunday.

The actress made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2001 thriller movie “Ajnabee”. The next year, she was cast as the leading actress in the horror film “Raaz”.

She was lauded for playing a bold role in the erotic thriller “Jism”, and also featured in comedy films like “No Entry” and “All The Best”.

Here’s what some of the celebrities tweeted:

Karan Singh Grover: Wish you a very happy birthday my sweet precious princess! Today is the most joyous day for all of us. Wish you all the happiness, joy, success and love! Thank you for being born and filling my life and all the lives you touch with happiness and abundance! You are truly the best kinda girl there is!

Dino Morea: Dearest Bips wish you a super happy birthday, loads of love and happiness always. From the Moreas.

Abhishek Bachchan: Happy birthday Bippy I am sure you’re having a blast. Much love.

Riteish Deshmukh: Dearest Bipasha Basu happy birthday and have a stupendous year ahead. You inspire people to be fit. More power to you.

Farah Khan Ali: Happy happy birthday gorgeous. May you have the most amazing year. One that’s filled with health, wealth, happiness, prosperity and more. Love you Bipasha.

Shekhar Ravjiani: Happy birthday! Bipasha. Have a super one! Party Kothai? (Where’s the party?)

Neil Nitin Mukesh: Bipasha happy birthday. Have an awesome year and a lovely day. Loads of love and happiness to you always.

–IANS

dc/nn/ksk