Celine Dion thanks fans for 50th birthday wishes

Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) Singer Celine Dion paid tribute to her fans and thanked them for wishing her a happy 50th birthday as she continues to battle a health issue that has put her concert series on hold.

Dion turned 50 on March 30.

“Dear friends, I want to thank all of you for the wonderful birthday messages and videos. They touched me deeply,” Dion said in a note that she shared on a social networking site on Saturday, reports eonline.com.

“I celebrated this day surrounded by family, while feeling the spirit of your presence. Thank you for the love and support and for being such a big part of my life for all these years. I can’t wait to get back to being 100 per cent, and to see you all again!”

Last week, the singer, announced she would have to cancel several concerts at her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum throughout March and April.

She said she plans to undergo surgery to repair an ear condition that impacts her hearing and makes it difficult to sing. She had been taking medication to treat the condition for more than a year.

Earlier this year, the singer cancelled several of her shows after suffering from “congestion and irritation of the vocal cords due to a lingering cold”.

