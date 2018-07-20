Cell towers, mobiles unlikely to harm humans: Official

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Current scientific evidence do not support any “harmful effect” on the human body by electromagnetic field radiation of cell phone or its towers, said a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) official on Saturday.

“The radiation norms in India are below the safe limits prescribed by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection and Word Health Organization,” DoT Director General Sunil Kumar said in a statement.

To dispel myths about electromagnetic field emissions among citizens, a joint awareness workshop on “EMF Emission and Telecom Towers” organized by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and DoT.

Radiation Oncologist Anusheel Munshi from Manipal Hospital said that World Health Organization (WHO) has reviewed over 25,000 articles and found that the electromagnetic field emission from mobile towers have “no link on adverse impact of human health”.

“There is no firm scientific evidence to implicate cell phone or towers for creating tumour or other health hazards,” he added.

Vivek Tondon, an Associate Professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said that “latest research have also found there is no link between sleep, infertility, hearing, cognition and brain blood flow disorder in human body and radiation of cell phone or its towers.”

–IANS

sm/vd