Celta win 2-1 away to Levante

Valencia (Spain), Aug 28 (IANS) Celta Vigo deservedly took all three points from their La Liga match here against Levante, winning 2-1.

It was Levante’s first loss at the Ciutat de Valencia Atadium under coach Paco Lopez, who took the reins here two-thirds of the way through last season, reports Efe news agnecy.

Both teams started brightly on Monday, but Celta were the more effective and they took the lead in the 10th minute on a great goal by Pione Sisto, who converted from what looked like an impossible angle.

Levante kept their poise and responded with vigour, but a mistake on the attack set the stage for a Celta counter that culminated with Maxi Gomez’s goal in the 34th minute to make it 2-0.

The hosts had a golden chance to get back into the contest early in the second half, only for Roger Marti to loft the ball over the cross-bar.

Celta goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez, who made several key stops, brought down Dwamena in the box and the referee pointed to the spot, Jose Luis Morales converted to cut the deficit to 2-1 with 12 minutes left.

The victory lifts Celta to four points from two matches, while Levante have three.

–IANS

