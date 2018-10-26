Central Command celebrates Infantry Day

Lucknow, Oct 27 (IANS) The Indian Army’s Central Command celebrated Infantry Day at Lucknow on Saturday.

The day is observed in commemoration of the first victorious military action led by the Infantry in Jammu and Kashmir after Independence to drive out Pakistani invaders, a Central Command officer said.

In October 1947, tribals and troops of the newly-formed Pakistani Army attacked the state of Jammu and Kashmir and had threatened Srinagar.

On October 27, 1947, the valiant troops of the First Battalion, the Sikh Regiment, landed at the Srinagar airfield, initiating the liberation of the Valley, the official said.

The day began with wreath laying ceremony at ‘Smritika’ war memorial by Lieutenant General Abhay Krishna, Army Commander, Central Command and other army officers.

Krishna that the infantry has played a decisive role in our victories over Pakistan in 1965 and 1971.

The infantry also undertakes numerous civic action projects for our citizens in remote and inaccessible parts of India.

–IANS

