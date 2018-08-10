Central Delhi roads to be closed for Vajpayee’s funeral

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Delhi Police on Thursday announced rerouting of traffic on certain roads in anticipation of a surge in crowd for the funeral ceremony of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday.

The funeral ceremony of the founding member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who died here on Thursday evening, will be held at Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna in East Delhi.

The police will close general traffic on many roads in Central Delhi including Krishna Memon Marg, Tughlaq Road, Akbar Road, Mansingh Road, a part of Janpath, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Road, where BJP has its headquarters, and several others, leading to C Hexagon of India Gate.

Commuters have been suggested to take alternate routes.

