Central forces working for BJP, terrorising voters: Trinamool to EC

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Seeking action from the Election Commission (EC), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday accused security forces deployed to ensure free and fair elections of working at BJP’s behest and creating a “reign of terror” among voters.

A TMC delegation met the Election Commission (EC) and sought action against security forces personnel who allegedly fired at voters after clashes broke out between some villagers and security forces in a polling booth in West Bengal’s Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency amid the fourth phase elections in the state.

Officials, however, said the security personnel fired in the air to bring the situation under control.

In a written complaint, the party alleged that the Central forces worked in a “motivated and pre-conceived manner” and resorted to firing within the polling booth “thereby creating a fear in the mind of the voters so that they are restrained from casting their votes”.

In a separate complaint, it accused the security forces of entering inside the polling booths where voting was taking place and obstructing voters from casting their vote.

It further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its agents were resorting to “large-scale intimidation, violence, chaos and unrest” among the electors across several parliamentary constituencies today.

“We urge the Commission to take necessary steps immediately to fully ensure peace and free and fair polling in the constituencies and necessary action to book the offenders as per law and direct the Central Force not to interfere with the election process,” the party said in its complaint.

Earlier, voting was stalled after villagers vandalised a polling booth in Poduma under the the Dubrajpur Assembly segment of West Bengal’s Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency amid the fourth phase elections in the state.

The villagers clashed with security forces following a dispute over depositing mobile phones, officials said.

To bring the situation under control, the security personnel fired in the air. However, Trinamool’s Birbhum candidate Satabdi Roy said two people were injured in the firing.

“Central forces have resorted to firing. One woman and youth were injured. Who has given them such rights? They are going from booth to booth and asking people to vote for the BJP,” she said.

“They are also asking whether the BJP agent is present in the booth. Are they BJP agents who have come to the state to ensure victory of Narendra Modi? They are speaking so rudely, and threatening to fire. If people get agitated, can they control them?” she asked.

–IANS

sp-vv/prs