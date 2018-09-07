Central government transfers 30 officers

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) The Union government on Monday effected a major reshuffle in the mid-level bureaucracy transferring as many as 30 officers, most of them IAS, in various ministries and departments.

The government transferred the officers among the ministries and departments of home affairs, commerce, agriculture, coal, telecommunication, environment and forest, health, food, heavy industry, road transport, Niti Aayog and rural development besides the cabinet secretariat.

–IANS

