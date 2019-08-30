Central team in Assam to assess flood damages

Guwahati, Sep 3 (IANS) An inter-ministerial central team reached Assam on Tuesday to assess the impact of flood.

The two waves of flood that hit the state this year claimed 80 lives and affected millions others. It damaged houses and roads, eroded farm land.

According to officials, the team will meet senior Assam government officials on Wednesday to assess the damage, loss of the human lives and properties.

The team will also visit Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Dibrugarh. During the visit, the team will interact with the district administration and other officials.

They will leave for New Delhi on Friday.

