Centre, AIADMK doing politics on Rajiv’s assassination: Congress

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) The Congress on Monday said that it will not compromise on terrorism and accused the Modi government and AIADMK of shielding terrorists and doing politics over former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

The Congress accusations come a day after the Tamil Nadu government decided to recommend to Governor Banwarilal Purohit the release of seven convicts serving life terms in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

“What happened in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu (on May 21, 1991) was the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and over a dozen others, including police and innocent civilians, who were blown up in an international conspiracy hatched by terrorists who are today in jail,” Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewla said.

“… large-hearted UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi or Congress President Rahulji (Gandhi) or his sister Priyankaji (Gandhi) have said about harbouring no enmity towards the assassins of Rajivji, (but) does the state have a duty to protect terrorists or to find terrorists?” he asked.

“Is it not true that BJP ally AIADMK and BJP-appointed Tamil Nadu Governor (Banwarilal Purohit) are proceeding to recommend reprieve for and release of assassins and terrorists?”

“Is it the policy of the state now? Are we going to release assassins of the former Prime Minsiter and innocent civilians and policemen and those accused of terrorism?” the Congress leader questioned.

“Those who swear by pseudo-nationalism are today doing politics over Rajiv Gandhiji’s assassins… who have been punished by the Supreme Court and never been granted pardon,” said Surjewala.

