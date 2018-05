New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The Centre has told security forces not to launch operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan, it was announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken “to help the peace loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment”, a Home Ministry statement said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh informed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti about the decision, it said.

