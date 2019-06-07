Centre appoints acting CJ of MP High Court, disregards SC Collegium recommendation

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Disregarding the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre has notified the appointment of Ravi Shanker Jha as the acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court with effect from June 10.

On May 10, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had recommended Justice A.A. Kureshi, currently the senior-most judge at the Gujarat High Court, as the most suitable candidate to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Regarding Kureshi’s appointment, the Supreme Court Collegium had said: “Justice A.A. Kureshi is the senior-most Judge from Gujarat High Court and at present is functioning, on transfer, in Bombay High Court. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Justice A.A. Kureshi is suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The Collegium resolves to recommend accordingly.”

The Collegium’s decision came as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth was scheduled to retire on June 9.

Though, the Collegium recommendation is pending, the Centre issued a notification stating, “by the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, senior-most judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 10 June, 2019 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth, Chief Justice, Madhya Pradesh High Court”.

The Centre is yet to approve the elevation of Justice R S Chauhan, who was recommended by the Collegium to be elevated as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

Justice Chauhan is the senior-most judge in the Rajasthan High Court and at present is functioning in the Telangana High Court as Acting Chief Justice.

Similarly, the Centre is also yet to clear the elevation of Justice V Ramasubramanian, the senior-most judge in the Madras High Court, who has been recommended to be elevated as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

–IANS

ss/kr