Centre appoints key officials to various ministries

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The Central government on Friday announced appointment of senior bureaucrats to key positions in various ministries like Commerce, Steel, Information and Broadcasting, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Divestment, among others.

According to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), senior IAS officer Anup Wadhawan, currently serving as Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, will take over as Commerce Secretary on superannuation of Rita Teotia on July 31.

Telengana cadre IAS officer Binoy Kumar will take over as Secretary in the Steel Ministry. He will replace Aruna Sharma.

Kumar will continue to hold additional charge of Special Secretary (Logistics) in the Department of Commerce. He was also Officer on Special Duty in the Steel Ministry.

As per an official statement, senior IAS officer M.M. Kutty, who was Special Secretary in Department of Economic Affairs, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

“The officer will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on superannuation of K.D. Tripathi,” the statement said.

Amit Khare of Jharkhand cadre has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Information and Broadcasting on superannuation of N.K. Sinha.

Nilam Sahwney, Secretary in Central Vigilance Commission, has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, while Atanu Chakraborty, Director General of Hydrocarbons, was deputed as Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Pushpa Subramanyam, who was Special Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles, will take over as Secretary in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Deepak Khandekar of Madhya Pradesh cadre has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. He will replace Leena Nair.

Heera Lal Samariya, the Additional Secretary in Ministry of Labour and Employment, was promoted as Secretary in the Ministry.

Senior IAS officer and Registrar General of India Sailesh was appointed as Secretary in the Department of Official Language. He will continue to hold additional charge of the post of Registrar General of India.

Besides these appointments, the government also upgraded various posts including Veena Ish as Special Secretary in the Department of Land Resources, J. Rama Krishna Rao as Secretary in the National Commission for Minorities and Rina Ray as Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy.

Chief Executive Officer in Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Pawan Kumar Agarwal, was promoted to the rank and pay of Secretary.

The ACC also approved the proposal for appointment of CMD of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd Anil Kumar Jha as CMD in Coal India Ltd.

