Centre approves Anil Kumar Jha as Coal India CMD

Kolkata/New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved the appointment of Mahanadi Coalfields chief Anil Kumar Jha as Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India.

Jha will likely replace Coal Ministry’s Additional Secretary Suresh Kumar, who had recently assumed additional charge as the coal behemoth’s chief.

Jha was appointed till his superannuation on January 31, 2020.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for appointment of Anil Kumar Jha, CMD, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Coal India Ltd,” a government statement said.

In fact, Kumar had taken the additional charge from Gopal Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Central Coalfields Ltd, who was appointed as the interim Chairman of the coal behemoth in September last year after Sutirtha Bhattacharya retired from miner’s top post on August 31, 2017.

–IANS

bdc/him/nir