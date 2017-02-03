Centre approves Atal Mission plans for six states

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Union government on Friday approved investments in six states for improving basic urban infrastructure under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) over the next three financial years (2017-20), an official statement said.

“A total investment of Rs 2,863 crore has been cleared in 42 mission cities in these six states with a central assistance of Rs 1,432 crore for providing water taps to all urban households besides increasing water supply to the normative 135 litres per head per day, improving sewerage and drainage networks, promoting non-motorised transport and development of parks and green spaces,” said a Urban Development Ministry statement.

The details of investments to be made over the next three fiscals are: Karnatata – Rs 2,070 crore with central assistance of Rs 955 crore, Jharkhand – Rs 555 crore (central assistance Rs 262 crore), Himachal Pradesh Rs 115 crore (central assistance Rs 103 crore), Arunachal Pradesh Rs 53 crore (central assistance Rs 47 crore), Nagaland Rs 45 crore (central assistance Rs 41 crore) and Puducherry – Rs 24 crore (total central funding).

While Karnataka has 27 mission cities for spending the approved investments, Jharkhand has seven – Ranchi, Adityapur, Chas, Deogarh, Dhanbad, Giridih and Hazaribagh, Himachal Pradesh – Shimla and Kullu, Arunachal Pradesh – Itanagar, Nagaland -Kohima and Dimapur and in Puducherry – Karaikal, Ozhukarai and Puducherry, it added.

With these approvals, Atal Mission investments in the 42 mission cities of these six states stand approved with the Ministry having earlier approved investments for 2015-16 and 2016-17, it said.

Accordingly, total investments approved for the five year mission period ending 2019-20 are: Karnataka Rs 4,971 crore, Jharkhand Rs 1,246 crore, Himachal Pradesh Rs 375 crore, Arunachal Pradesh Rs 141 crore, Nagaland Rs 120 crore and Puducherry Rs 65 crore.

–IANS

sid/vd