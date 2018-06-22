Centre approves Rs 390 cr assistance to three states

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The Central government on Friday approved Rs 390 crore central assistance to three states affected by natural calamities during 2017-2018, including Andhra Pradesh.

The approval was given by a High Level Committee, chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, convened to consider the additional central assistance to the states affected by floods, landslides and drought.

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officers of the Home, Finance and Agriculture Ministeries and NITI Aayog were present in the meeting.

The committee approved the additional assistance from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) of Rs 179.91 crore for Andhra Pradesh including Rs 66.77 crore for floods and Rs 113.14 crore for drought (Rabi).

Arunachal Pradesh, which was affected by floods and landslides during 2017-18 got central assistance of Rs 144.26 crore while Nagaland will get Rs 65.69 crore for floods and landslides.

–IANS

bns/vd