Centre approves Rs 546 crore additional assistance for Karnataka

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The Centre on Monday approved Rs 546.21 crore additional assistance to Karnataka which has experienced floods and landslides during 2018, a Home Ministry statement said.

The decision was taken in a High Level Committee (HLC) meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here.

“The HLC approved the additional assistance from National Disaster Response Fund,” said the statement.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officials of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance and Agriculture and NITI Aayog were present at the meeting.

