Centre asks Gram Sabhas to educate farmers on PMFBY

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Centre on Monday asked all Gram Sabhas across the country to inform the farmers about the enrolment and benefits of Modi government’s ambitious crop insurance scheme — Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojan (PMFBY) — at the beginning of the rabi season.

Gram Sabhas will also inform the farmers on how they can insure their crops under the scheme, as per a release.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has requested the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the state governments to include this as an agenda in the upcoming Gram Sabhas, especially for the one scheduled on October 2, 2018, in connection with Gandhi Jayanti,” said the release.

“This is as part of the awareness initiatives taken up at various levels by the government and insurance companies to create awareness about the scheme and mobilise farmers to insure their crops.”

The government expects the companies to reduce premium rates, especially as the general cut-off date for enrolment has been advanced by 15 days for both seasons.

“As per the revised operational guidelines, the farmers get 72 hours to intimate individual claims against the existing 48 hours. This can be done through any of the channels provided under the scheme and directly on the portal of PMFBY,” the release said.

