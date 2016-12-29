Centre charts roadmap to complete 99 irrigation projects

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The Union government on Thursday charted out a roadmap for the early completion of 99 irrigation projects under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP) and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), an official release here said.

Of the 99 projects, the maximum 26 are in Maharashtra, eight in Andhra Pradesh and one in Gujarat.

Of the identified projects, the Centre aims to complete 23 by 2016-17 and 31 other projects (Priority-II) by 2017-18.

The remaining 45 projects (Priority-III) are to be completed by December 2019, the release said.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released Rs 3,274 crore for the projects, including Rs 1,981 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Rs 830 crore to Maharashtra and Rs 463 crore to Gujarat.

The Union Cabinet approved the pan-India PMKSY in July last year with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore in five years.

All eight Andhra Pradesh projects are in priority-II category whereas in Gujarat, Sardar Sarovar is the lone project in the priority-III category. It is likely to be completed by 2018.

Funds required to complete all the 99 identified projects are an estimated Rs 77,595 crore, with an estimated central assistance of Rs 31,342 crore. The likely potential utilisation of land through these projects is estimated to be 76.03 lakh hectare.

“Keeping in view the budgetary constraints, it has been decided to borrow central share/assistance from NABARD as per year-wise requirements which could be paid back in 15 years along with a grace period of three years. Further, the proposal envisages that the state governments may borrow funds from NABARD for the state share,” the release added.

–IANS

rs/tsb/vt