Centre clears Rs 546 cr more for flood-hit Karnataka

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) The Central government has approved an additional assistance of Rs 546.21 crore to Karnataka, which was affected by floods and landslides in August, said an official statement on Monday.

A high-level committee meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the additional assistance of Rs 546.21 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund to Karnataka, affected by floods/landslides,” said the statement from New Delhi.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officials of the respective ministries and NITI Aayog were present at the meeting.

Confirming the approval, state Revenue Department’s Principal Secretary Gangaram Baderiya said in Bengaluru that the financial assistance was in response to the state government’s memorandum in August to the Union Home Ministry.

Torrential rains, landslips and floods during the southwest monsoon during August 14-22 wreaked havoc in seven districts of the southern state, including Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, causing extensive damage to infrastructure, public property and crops, estimated to be about Rs 3,000 crore.

State Chief Minister H.D. Kumarswamy on August 24 sought Rs 2,000 crore interim relief from the Central government for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in the old Mysuru region, south interior areas and Malnad region.

The Chief Minister on August 16 announced Rs 200-crore grant-in-aid for relief works in the flood-affected districts.

