Centre congratulates Bengal for becoming revenue surplus

Kolkata, April 22 (IANS) The Central government has congratulated the West Bengal government as the state has become revenue surplus in March, officials said.

In a recent communication to state Chief Secretary Malay De, Union Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said: “As far as West Bengal is concerned, the revenue gap has come down from 33.4 per cent in August to (-) 3 per cent in March. The revenue shortfall in West Bengal has been coming down steadily but there seems to have been a spike of a major gain in March where suddenly your revenue deficit has now become revenue surplus.”

“I would like to congratulate West Bengal for such a performance. We do hope that the trend will continue in future months also,” he wrote.

Adhia also mentioned the performance of Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection is improving with some ups and downs.–IANS

bdc/vd