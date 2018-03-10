Centre for northeast’s development: Modi

Imphal, March 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Centre is giving special attention towards northeastern states for their balanced development.

He was speaking on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government headed by N. Biren Singh.

Lauding Singh’s government, Modi said it had provided the perfect reply on whether a coalition ministry could complete a year in Manipur.

By implementing developmental projects, ensuring stability, maintaining law and order, checking corruption and having transparency, the BJP-led state government had been a success, the Prime Minister said.

Addressing a large crowd despite an insurgent-called strike, Modi praised the sporting personalities produced by Manipur — boxer Mary Kom, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, bodybuilder Thingbaijam Sarita and archer Bombayla Devi Laishram who he said had done India proud.

Laying the foundation stones for several projects, including the National Sports University at the Luwangshangpham Cricket Ground near here, Modi said the talented youths of Manipur would benefit from all this.

The Prime Minister, who was accompanied by several Union Ministers, said he was happy there were 200 visits by central ministers to the northeast region.

He said final touches were being given to start 10 battalions of the Indian Reserve Battalion in the region, of which two would be in Manipur. It would provide jobs to 2,000 youths.

