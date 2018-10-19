Centre issues notice to Air Odisha for suspending flights from Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a show-cause notice to Air Odisha for unavailability of flight to and from Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda.

The scheduled commuter carrier Air Odisha has suspended flight operation to and from Jharsuguda airport citing technical reasons since October 6. The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22.

“Jharsuguda Airport is a full-fledged functional airport and available for all domestic scheduled and non-scheduled operations. The selected airline under UDAN has been issued with show-cause for discontinuing their operations quoting technical reasons,” said a statement issued by the Ministry in its official Twitter handle.

“Non-commencement within prescribed period would lead for cancellation of current award. Routes would be opened for bidding and allocated to eligible Airlines for better connectivity,” it said.

Veer Surendra Sai Airport airport Director SK Chauhan told IANS that the flight operation would be resume soon.

“All flights have remained suspended by the airlines citing technical issues for last two to three weeks. However, we have discussed with the flight carrier and the flight operation will start soon,” said the airport director.

Air Odisha is operating flights from Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar, Raipur and Jagadalpur under the UDAN scheme.

