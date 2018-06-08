Centre may give Rs 75,000 cr for road projects: TN CM

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday said the Central government is considering allocating about Rs 75,000 crore for various road projects in the state.

The state government has urged the Central government to implement several road projects in Tamil Nadu, and the allocation will be for this purpose, he said in the Assembly.

Palaniswami said land measuring about 3,029.65 hectares have been acquired between 2004 and 2009 for the Chennai-Salem Green Corridor while land acquisition is under progress for the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway.

The Central government has announced Rs 20,000 crore for this expressway, he said.

–IANS

vj/him/vd