Centre pulls up West Bengal government over violence

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) The Centre on Sunday issued an advisory expressing “deep concern” over the continuing political violence in West Bengal even after the end of the Lok Sabha elections.

“The unabated violence over the past weeks appear to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people,” an informed source said, quoting the advisory.

“It is strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility,” it added.

“It is also requested to take strict action against officials found delinquent in discharge of their duty.”

The advisory follows reports that four persons were allegedly killed on Saturday in post-election clashes in North 24 Parganas district. Earlier too there were incidents of violence involving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

–IANS

