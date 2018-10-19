Centre raises ASHA facilitators’ visiting charge by Rs 50

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Centre on Wednesday raised the supervisory visiting charges for ASHA facilitators from Rs 250 to Rs 300, a move that will lead to a cumulative increase of Rs 1,000 per month.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the increase in supervisory visit charges for 2018-2019 to 2019-2020 from this month.

Announcing the decision, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) will now be getting Rs 6,000 for 20 visits, against Rs 5,000 earlier.

“The proposal entails an estimated additional expenditure of Rs 46.95 crore, comprising Rs 15.65 crore during 2018-19 (for six months) and Rs 31.30 crore during 2019-20 as central share,” the government said.

