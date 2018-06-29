Centre refuses to accept SC ruling on Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the central government led by the BJP had defied the Supreme Court ruling on Delhi’s administrative control and governance.

“This is for the first time in the history of India that the central government has openly refused to accept a Supreme Court ruling. If it becomes a precedent, there will be anarchy,” Kejriwal told reporters.

He said he and his deputy Manish Sisodia met Lt. Governor Anil Baijal seeking his cooperation in Delhi’s development and good governance.

But Baijal told him that he had received no notification from the Home Ministry he reports to, Kejriwal said, adding he reminded the Lt Governor about the July 4 Supreme Court verdict.

–IANS

sar/mr