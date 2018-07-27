Centre scraps plan to set up Social media hub, SC told

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has abandoned its plan to set up a Social Media Communication Hub (SMCH) to track and monitor these platforms to identify “buzz creators”.

Attorney General K.K.Venugopal informed a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that the government is withdrawing the proposal. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y.Chandrachud were the other members of the bench.

The Centre gave this information in response to a petition by Trinamool Congress MLA Mahua Moitra for stalling the Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s move to keep a tab on social media platforms.

–IANS

