Centre to adopt Sikkim’s women oriented schemes

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Central government plans to adopt the successful schemes initiated by the Sikkim government for removing gender disparity, said Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday.

“I appreciate ‘Unmarried Women’s Pension Scheme’ adopted by the state and have proposed a similar initiative to be adopted at the central level,” she said, according to an official statement.

“It is not enough to merely rescue women from all forms of harassment but it is equally important to encourage skill development in order to promote entrepreneurship among women.”

The minister, who is visiting Sikkim for the first time, was speaking at a meeting which was aimed at discussing the Centre and the state’s shared vision and strategy around the promotion of improved gender diversity across various sectors in the state.

She also said that the state government will be provided with the funds allocated for the implementation of welfare schemes within a week and the Centre would also extend all possible support in setting up another Working Women’s Hostel in the state.

–IANS

