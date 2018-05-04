Centre to fund northeastern states’ judicial infrastructure development

Agartala, May 6 (IANS) The Central government will provide 100 per cent of the funds to upgrade and expand the infrastructure of the judiciary in the northeastern states, a Tripura High Court Judge said on Sunday.

“Hundred per cent funding would be made by the Central government for upgradation and expansion of the infrastructure of the judiciary in the eight northeastern states. The funding pattern was earlier on the basis of 90:10 for Centre and state,” Tripura High Court Judge Subhashish Talapatra told the annual conclave of judicial officers.

“Judiciary cannot execute its orders and judgement unless the government helps the judiciary.

“Most judges are not in favour of judicial activism. Our prime focus is to improve the quality of judgement and outreach the judiciary at the doorsteps of common men.”

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb inaugurated the day-long conclave where discipline and code of conduct of judicial officers, speedy disposal and reduction of pending cases, strengthening juvenile justice, holding Lok Adalat, mediation, and administrative issues would be discussed.

Addressing the conclave, Tripura High Court Chief Justice Ajay Rastogi said the Indian judiciary was now at a crossroad, facing challenges within and outside.

Justice Rastogi stressed the need to set up more family, commercial and consumer courts to settle disputes faster.

The Chief Justice urged the judicial officers to maintain accountability and transparency besides eliminating corruption.

The Chief Minister said the state government was bringing in police administration reforms with a view to increase efficiency and transparency.

