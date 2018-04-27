Centre to organise skill development programmes in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 3 (IANS) The Union government will organise programmes on skill development, livelihood and entrepreneurship for the youths in Odisha on May 5 as part of the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, an official said.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Rural Development plans to hold the programmes in 164 blocks of 30 districts, said Jaykant Singh, Senior Head (State Engagement) of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Thursday.

Jaykant Singh said that a state-level programme will also be organised at Habeli ground in Khurda district.

Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch the programmes, while Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram will participate in programmes in different blocks under Sundergarh district.

The objective is to create awareness among the youth on government skill development and livelihood initiatives available and to impart to them skills relevant to traditional jobs and market demands.

