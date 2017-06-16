Centre using ‘caged parrot’ to victimise dissenters: AAP government

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) On a day when the CBI recorded Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s statement regarding a ‘Talk to AK’ campaign, the AAP government on Friday cried foul and accused the Centre of using the “caged parrot” to victimise dissenters.

“While CM (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal is busy inspecting hospitals, the Centre busy victimising! CBI raids at Dy CM (Deputy Chief Minister) residence!,” Sisodia’s Media Adviser Arunoday Prakash said in a tweet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday denied there was any raid or search at Sisodia’s residence here.

“A team of officers went to Sisodia’s residence to record his statement in a Preliminary Enquiry registered in the ‘Talk to AK’ programme scam,” a CBI official told IANS.

On May 8, 2013, the Supreme Court had dubbed the CBI a “caged parrot that speaks in its master’s voice” and had asked the Centre whether it intended to make the agency’s functioning independent.

Prakash said: “Earlier CM Arvind Kejriwal’s office was raided. The Centre using caged parrot to victimise voices of dissent! #RIPDemocracy,” he said, adding that the Delhi government will not be scared.

“If they think Manish Sisodia will get afraid and stop working for schools after CBI raids, they are mistaken! Highly mistaken!”

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, Prakash said it has got new allies for the 2019 General Elections — including the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax Department.

“The arrogant Delhi sultanate unable to understand public anger is working to suppress opposition’s voice through CBI, ED and IT. New India? Jai Hind,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The ‘Talk To AK’ campaign was an interactive session of the Delhi Chief Minister through which people could reach out to the AAP supremo through social media.

According to CBI officials, the Preliminary Enquiry was filed against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and other Delhi government officials as there were allegations of impropriety and violation of rules and regulations in the award of work related to the media campaign.

–IANS

