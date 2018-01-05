CENTRiC ‘L3’ smartphone in India for Rs 6,749

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Domestic handset-maker CENTRiC Mobiles on Monday launched its budget smartphone CENTRiC “L3” in India for Rs 6,749.

“We have launched ‘L3’ which has all the desired specifications in the right budget. With L3, we aim to become the category leaders,” Manish Agarwal, founder, CENTRiC Mobiles said in a statement.

The device features a 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 256GB.

The phone comes with a 13MP rear auto-focus (AF) camera and a 5MP front shooter.

There is a 5-inch HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass.

The dual-SIM budget device has a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE support and a 3,050mAh battery.

