Ceramics triennale to host show on Jaipur Blue Pottery revivalist

Jaipur, Aug 30 (IANS) A retrospective exhibition on Indian ceramist Kripal Singh Shekhawat, displaying over 100 artworks by him, will open along with India’s first ceramics triennale from Friday at the Jawahar Kala Kendra here.

Called “Kripal: The Art of Kripal Singh Shekhawat”, the exhibition will shed light on the life and works of the artist responsible for reviving the traditional craft of Jaipur Blue Pottery.

It will run along the length of the nearly 3-month-long triennale, concluding on November 18.

“Indian Ceramics Triennale: Breaking Ground”, scheduled to open on Friday, has a special focus on bringing pottery and clay out of the artists’ studio and encouraging innovative works by clay artists.

It will explore clay as a versatile medium and its long-standing relationship with India from village pottery to architectural material and ritual art.

The first-of-its-kind ceramics event will feature projects from 35 Indian and 12 international artists.

“This triennale is the first International ceramic art event at that scale to be held in India, that will open the door(s), I hope for a long-term connection on ceramic art between India and the world,” participating Swiss artist Jacques Kauffman said in a statement.

His architectural installation work with mud and fire, will be insulated and fired at the venue in front of an audience.

Discussions on clay and community, locating the language and practice of clay work, and technology’s influence on clay, are some key events to look forward to in the first three days.

Masterclasses on the material by ceramic artists Kate Malone, Ange Peter and Jane Perryman, along with workshops for children by a mix of Indian and international artists will enable hands-on learning.

What is also going to be an experiential process is a designated space for free play with clay — “Clayground”.

According to Advisory Committee member Ray Meeker, the event will show the works of some of the “finest practitioners of experimental ceramics working today”.

–IANS

